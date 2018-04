At a plenary session on Tuesday, the Senate defeated a simple motion tabled by the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) and the People's Movement Party (PMP) called "The absorption of community funds, a PSD-ALDE [Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] branded catastrophe" against Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb.

There were 40 ayes, 72 nays and one abstention.

AGERPRES .