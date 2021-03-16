 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate head Dragu: Person with very good image and reputation for Ombudsman position

F. P.
epochtimes-romania.com
Anca Dragu

Senate President Anca Dragu declared on Tuesday that the person who will be selected for the position of Ombudsman must be well prepared professionally, to enjoy a "very good" image, but the person does not have to belong to a party.

"We would like to find a person with a very good image and reputation for the Ombudsman position, a person who is suitable for this position. The person does not have to belong to a party and we will not look for a party person. The quality and professional performance of that person, are, therefore, important," Dragu stated, answering a question on this topic.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.