Senate head Dragu: Person with very good image and reputation for Ombudsman position

Senate President Anca Dragu declared on Tuesday that the person who will be selected for the position of Ombudsman must be well prepared professionally, to enjoy a "very good" image, but the person does not have to belong to a party.

"We would like to find a person with a very good image and reputation for the Ombudsman position, a person who is suitable for this position. The person does not have to belong to a party and we will not look for a party person. The quality and professional performance of that person, are, therefore, important," Dragu stated, answering a question on this topic.

AGERPRES