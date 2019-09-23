Senate's Melescanu: I will vote for Dancila in presidential elections

President of the Senate Teodor Melescanu said that he will vote in the presidential elections for Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila, because he wants to vote for "a serious, hardworking person, able to hold a dialogue and who always seeks consensus."

"I do not have to think very much, for sure I will vote for Mrs. Dancila," Melescanu said at the Senate on Monday.Asked if he does not like Mircea Diaconu, Melescanu replied: "I like all the candidates. I respect all, the independents and those representing political parties. But for me it is important to know that he/she is serious, that is not at all antagonistic, that is capable of holding a dialogue, who always seeks consensus and ... a working person, we need stability in Romania and to draw foreign investments".