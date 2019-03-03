Senate's Tariceanu on OUG 7: Some error related to non-observance of career separation principle bothered

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Sunday evening that what bothered the most at Ordinance No.7/2019 amending the Justice Laws was "some error related to the non-observance of the careers principles" and mentioned that, at the Prime Minister's meeting with the representatives of the magistrates' associations, the amendments pleasing the judiciary were agreed according to Agerpres.

"In respect to the Ordinance, I believe that it should be underscored the dialogue which took place at the Government, the Prime Minister with the Justice Minister and with the magistrates' professional associations, including with the participation of the Superior Council of Magistracy [CSM] members. I understood and I event carried out a dialogue with Mrs Prime Minister on this topic, who mentioned that a series of amendments on Ordinance No.7 were agreed, the things that bothered the most. I think there was a certain error here, let say, about the failure to observe the principle which we have introduced in the reform of the Justice Laws, namely the reform of Laws No.303, 304, 307, the separation of careers and a return to the situation beforehand. But the discussion which took place with the Magistrates' Association of Romania, with the Union of Judges, with the CSM representatives was very useful and there, as I understand, they agreed upon the amendments needed to this ordinance, a formula that, I understand, it also pleased the judiciary," Tariceanu told Romania TV private television station.



He stated that until this amendment is adopted, protests are to take place still