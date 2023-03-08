Senate/Tarziu(AUR): Minister Caciu promised no increase in taxes, but the gov't did increase taxes

The leader of AUR parliamentary group, Senator Claudiu Tarziu, criticized the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, on Wednesday, at the Government Question Time, accusing him of not keeping his promise not to increase taxes, which were actually increased by the "significant" changes made to the Fiscal Code by Government Ordinance No. 16/2022, which also affects micro-enterprises.

"Minister Caciu (...), in 2021, when the current coalition took over the government, you promised that taxes and fees would not be increased. However, we see now that, through the significant changes brought to the Fiscal Code by the terrible GO No. 16/2022, the current Government increased taxes and fees and eliminated certain facilities, supposedly to bring more money to the state budget. But this Ordinance affects the regime of micro-enterprises - the specific tax, dividends, social contributions, income tax, VAT, excises, taxes and local taxes. Romania always ranks last in terms of salaries and purchasing power," said Tarziu.

He also claimed that the lack of "honest and efficient" measures destroyed Romania's economy, which is why our country today borrows "excessively" and at "huge interest rates," a context in which consumer prices "exploded" and bank rates grew up. AGERPRES