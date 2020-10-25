 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate's Cazanciuc: Patriotism, sacrifice, faith, discipline define Romanian Army

Agerpres
Robert Cazanciuc

President of the Senate Robert Cazanciuc says the Romanian Army can be defined by patriotism, sacrifice, faith, rigorous discipline.

"For the Motherland! Patriotism, sacrifice, faith, rigorous discipline are the words by which we can define the Romanian Army. The pride of being a serviceman is fully understood only by the military, to whom we are grateful for their devotion, because it inspires us every day to be patriots. Today, on the day of the Romanian Army, we honor the soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of our Army and pay tribute to the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the country, defending the independence, sovereignty and unity of the Romanian state. Gratefulness and appreciation for the war veterans, whose courage and spirit of sacrifice must always be an example for the Romanian nation!," Cazanciuc wrote on Facebook on Sunday, in an Army Day message.

He brings to mind that the Army is a fundamental institution of the state and has contributed to the increase of Romania's international prestige, especially through the participation of the military in missions and in theaters of operations abroad.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.