Senate's Cazanciuc: Patriotism, sacrifice, faith, discipline define Romanian Army

President of the Senate Robert Cazanciuc says the Romanian Army can be defined by patriotism, sacrifice, faith, rigorous discipline.

"For the Motherland! Patriotism, sacrifice, faith, rigorous discipline are the words by which we can define the Romanian Army. The pride of being a serviceman is fully understood only by the military, to whom we are grateful for their devotion, because it inspires us every day to be patriots. Today, on the day of the Romanian Army, we honor the soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of our Army and pay tribute to the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the country, defending the independence, sovereignty and unity of the Romanian state. Gratefulness and appreciation for the war veterans, whose courage and spirit of sacrifice must always be an example for the Romanian nation!," Cazanciuc wrote on Facebook on Sunday, in an Army Day message.

He brings to mind that the Army is a fundamental institution of the state and has contributed to the increase of Romania's international prestige, especially through the participation of the military in missions and in theaters of operations abroad.

AGERPRES .