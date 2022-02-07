Senate's Citu: I know appointing ambassadors is President's power; Ciolacu says he respects state hierarchies

Senate President Florin Citu, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has said he will discuss inside the ruling coalition the refusal of Social Democratic Party's Titus Corlatean to start the procedure for hearing new ambassadors until there is a "direct discussion" with officials of the Presidential Administration and of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so that the rules of "loyal co-operation" among state powers may be followed.

"We will discuss this issue in the coalition as well. I know that the appointment of ambassadors is the power of the President of Romania. I have heard [PSD national chairman] Marcel Ciolacu many times say that he respects state hierarchies and knows them very well," Citu said on Monday at the Senate.

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Titus Corlatean told AGERPRES on Sunday that the week before, when he was on a foreign mission with a European mandate, he accidentally found out from the Romanian media about the decrees signed by the President recalling ten ambassadors and the decrees appointing another 12 new ambassadors, at the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We have a very well-defined legal power and, personally, I cannot and will not accept that Parliament should be treated as a mere mailbox without being officially, institutionally informed prior to the dissemination of such information to the press. So, there will be no hearing before the clarification through a very direct discussion with officials of the two institutions in the sense that from now on, in practice, the rules of loyal co-operation among state powers will be observed," added Corlatean.

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees recalling ten ambassadors, including Romania's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York Ion Jinga.

Also on Friday, several proposals for Romanian ambassadors were submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the ambassadors to Moldova, Ukraine, and the UN.