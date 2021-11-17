Senate's Dragu, asked if she was going to resign: Let's not throw everything into air

President of the Senate Anca Dragu, who was asked on Wednesday if she was considering a resignation or she was going to wait to be replaced by the new majority, that Romania's priority is having a Government, and the country needs stability in this period.

"At the moment, our priority must be the Government. We also need some stability during this period. We do not have a Speaker at the Chamber of Deputies, we only have a Deputy Speaker, who acts as Speaker - for the Constitution does not have the concept of interim Speaker. And we have an interim prime minister. So I do not think that my office is a priority right now. We must first see that we have a fully functioning government and then, of course, the new majority will probably want to have this office as well, but there's a long way to go before that happens. Let's now throw all state institutions into the air," Dragu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.

She underscored that Romania needs functional institutions, and at this moment the offices of prime minister and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies are temporarily occupied."We can discuss quite a bit what this procedure looks like and how the office of Senate president is described in the Constitution. We have art. 64 paragraph 2 of the Constitution, which says that the president is elected for one mandate. There are some cases of attempts of dismissal and we have some decisions of the CCR in place (...) I did not say that [that she was going to resign - editor's note]. I said that we must establish a Government now, because we keep hearing that Romania needs a Government, that we have an energy crisis, we have a pandemic and we need a government. And then we will certainly discuss this issue as well," she said.