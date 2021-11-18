 
     
Senate's Dragu: We have tools against virus, we need will to contribute to public health, economy wellbeing

impact.ro
anca dragu

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, on Thursday underscored, during the meeting with Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, the importance of the vaccine in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The European Commission has made the Sars-CoV-2 vaccine available to us less than a year after the outbreak of the pandemic. We have at our disposal the most important tool to end this pandemic. For this we thank Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is discussing the issue of the low vaccinate rate in out country with Romanian officials these day. Thierry Breton assured us that the Commission's efforts remain focused on the EU's health and economic recovery. However, we need to make more efforts to increase the vaccination rate in our country so as to eliminate the barrier to the recovery of the economy," Dragu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to Anca Dragu, "we have the support of the EU, we have the best tool to fight the virus," but we must "also have the will to contribute to the well-being of public health and, implicitly, of our national economy."

