Senate's Gorghiu: Memory of remarkable events, lessons of the past-determining factor in choices,decisions of the present and future

Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu sent a message on Tuesday, occasioned by the Romanian Principalities Union Day, stating that the celebration of beautiful events of history shows us, every time, how important it is for politicians to maturely assume the necessary decisions, even difficult ones, so that the country moves in the healthy direction.

"The history of a nation is built year by year, day by day, with the participation of everyone, from the most important person in the state to its most ordinary citizen. However, there are those truly defining moments for the course of history. And 24 January 1959, when the ruler of Moldavia, Alexandru Ioan Cuza, was unanimously elected, overcoming all the rivalries between the political groups, as the ruler of Wallachia represents such a moment,'' Gorghiu stated.

In her opinion, the celebration of some beautiful events in history shows us, every time, how important it is for politicians to maturely assume the necessary, even difficult, decisions, so that the country moves in a healthy direction.

"Bringing to mind now the moment of the Union in 1859, we understand how great is the responsibility of those now to ensure the stability of the country and to take to another stage the modernization programme drafted by the 1848 generation. The memory of remarkable events and the lessons of the past must be a determining factor in the choices and decisions of the present and future. And the courage, determination, wisdom and patriotism of the people of that time, the heroes of the Union of Principalities, let it permanently constitute a worthy example and a source of inspiration for all of us. Happy birthday, Romanians everywhere!," Alina Gorghiu said. AGERPRES