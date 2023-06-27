Senate's relevant committees issue positive opinion regarding bill on special pensions.

The Judicial and Labour Committees of the Senate issued a positive opinion on Tuesday regarding the draft law on special pensions in the form passed by the Chamber of Deputies, told Agerpres.

The Chamber of Deputies passed on Monday the draft law on special pensions, the normative act having been returned to the Senate on the grounds that several amendments have been adopted which "generate major differences of legal content" from the form previously passed by the Upper House.

"The normative act takes into account the calculation of service pensions based on seniority in the specialist field, reducing the calculation percentage in relation to the income obtained and aligning the minimum contribution period with that applied in the public pension system," it is mentioned in the report of the relevant committees, passed by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

The draft law does not provide for the removal of these pensions, but a gradual transition to pensions based on contributions until 2043, the head of the Labour Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Adrian Solomon (the Social Democratic Party - PSD), said on Tuesday.

At the debates in the Senate's Labour Committee, Stefan Palarie (the Save Romania Union - USR) said that the draft is "a pseudo-reform." The leader of the USR senators' group, Radu Mihail, pointed out that the bill does not repeal any special pension.

"The Labour Ministry assumes all the amendments made. I agree with the people of the European Commission, the World Bank, who have been consulted. We all want to attract money from European funds, it is a milestone in the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan], we must achieve. But there are things that are not solved, we can harmonize them in the meantime," head of the Labour Committee Ion Rotaru said.

The draft law regarding the special pensions could be debated on Wednesday by the plenary sitting of the Senate.