Senator Titus Corlatean elected to represent PACE Committees to ECRI and MONEYVAL

Senator Titus Corlatean, member of the Romanian Parliament delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), was unanimously elected, on behalf of two PACE Committees, as representative to the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) and the Council of Europe's Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism - MONEYVAL.

According to a Senate release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the election of Titus Corlatean as the representative of the PACE Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy, and of the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, to ECRI and MONEYVAL took place on the sidelines of the first part of the PACE ordinary session, held in Strasbourg on January 21 - 25.

ECRI is a prestigious monitoring body of the Council of Europe, consisting of 47 members appointed on the basis of independence, impartiality, moral authority and expertise in combating racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, intolerance and discrimination. This institution of the Council of Europe monitors the manner in which each member state observes the relevant standards in the field in question and proposes measures to improve the situation.

MONEYVAL is a permanent monitoring body of the Council of Europe, consisting of 27 member states, and entrusted with the task of assessing the compliance with international standards to counter money laundering and the financing of terrorism and the effectiveness of their implementation, as well as to issue recommendations to the competent national authorities.

Senator Corlatean, who has held both mandates in the two PACE committees in 2018 as well, will exercise office throughout the entire year, the cited source specifies.

