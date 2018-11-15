Senator Tutuianu files petition for stay on exclusion from party

Dismissed Senator Adrian Tutuianu said on Friday that he filed an appeal against the decision of the National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) that had him excluded from the party, and also a petition for a stay on the exclusion pending a final ruling in the trial on the merits of the case.

"Although we are 11-12 days from the date of the application of the sanction, the decision of the National Executive Committee, the decision to appoint an acting chairman for the county organisation has not been communicated either. Because of the refusal to communicate this decision, I filed yesterday an appeal against the decision as publicly known, and more will be added to the appeal if anyone will ever let me know about the decision. Also yesterday, I filed with the Dambovita Tribunal a request for a stay on the enforcement of the PSD's CExN decision of November 5, 2018, a decision ordering my exclusion from PSD. I requested, by way of an ordinance prior to the meeting, the suspension of this decision until a decision has been taken final decisions in the trial on the merits of the case relating to the enforcement of the CExN decision of November 5, 2018," Tutuianu told a news conference held at the headquarters of PSD Dambovita.

He added that his political orientation would still be center-left, noting that he would remain a non-affiliated senator until he had exhausted all the means of challenge that would allow him to regain PSD membership.