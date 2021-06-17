Senators Dragu, Mihail meet EC's Dombrovskis on Schengen accession, recovery, resilience

President of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu and Radu-Mihai Mihail, the leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) parliamentary group in the Senate, had a meeting with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels on Thursday to discuss Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).According to a USR PLUS press statement, also discussed were public procurement legislation and the rights of mobile workers. "Romania should join the Schengen Area as soon as possible. It is also necessary to simplify the legislation in the field of public procurement in order to facilitate the conduct of projects undertaken under PNRR," Dragu is quoted as saying.
Also, during the discussions, it was reiterated that freedom of movement is a fundamental value underpinning the European design, a component that is reflected in increased labour mobility among the member states of the European Union, especially from Romania.
In his turn, Mihail pointed out that cross-border workers - and especially seasonal workers - is "an essential issue for Romania," emphasising the importance of taking this issue into account in development plans at European level.
Dombrovskis assured that the subject is a priority under the European Pillar of Social Rights, and the issues related to social protection are in the same league as those concerning safety at work.
The statement says that next week, the European Commission will come up with a new proposal concerning the rights of cross-border workers, a priority with the Romanian nationals abroad to be closely monitored.
The meeting was part of the schedule of an official visit by the Romanian Parliament delegation to Brussels.