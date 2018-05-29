Senior official Ciamba meets Heritage Foundation, Hudson Institute representatives

Secretary of state for Euro-Atlantic bilateral and strategic affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) George Ciamba had a meeting at MAE headquarters on Tuesday with James Jay Carafano, national security and foreign policy challenges expert and vice president of The Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at Heritage Foundation (Washington); James Dean, manager for international and diplomatic programmes at the same institute, and Rebecca Heinrichs, national security expert, Hudson Institute (Washington).

According to a press statement released by MAE, the meeting discussed regional security, highlighting the main security challenges facing the wider Black Sea region.State Secretary Ciamba highlighted the solidity of the strategic partnership relation between Romania and the US, highlighting the recent significant developments in the field of security and defence co-operation between the two countries, as well as Romania's contribution to common security. The talks also highlighted positive results in Romania meeting its defence spending commitments.The Heritage Foundation and the Hudson Institute representatives were in Bucharest to participate as lecturers in the "Shared Challenges, Sustainable Future" international training programme organised by the Mihai Viteazul National Intelligence Academy in partnership with Harvard University and the US National Intelligence University, under the aegis of the Romanian Presidential Administration.The mission of The Heritage Foundation, established in 1973, is to formulate and promote conservative public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defence.It believes that the principles and ideas of the American Founding are worth conserving and renewing. As policy entrepreneurs, we believe the most effective solutions are consistent with those ideas and principles. Its vision is to build an America where freedom, prosperity, opportunity and civil society flourish.Founded in 1961 by strategist Herman Kahn, Hudson Institute challenges conventional thinking and helps manage strategic transitions to the future through interdisciplinary studies in defense, international relations, economics, health care, technology, culture, and law.It seeks to guide public policy makers and global leaders in government and business through a vigorous program of publications, conferences, policy briefings, and recommendations.