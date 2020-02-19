Seven gendarmes, awarded medals for participation in NATO 'Resolute Support' mission in Afghanistan

Seven Romanian gendarmes were awarded medals in Afghanistan for their contribution to the NATO 'Resolute Support' mission, the Romanian Gendarmerie informed on Wednesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, during the mission in Afghanistan, the Romanian gendarmes advised the command and the functional structures of the Police Staff College of the Afghan National Police, contributing to the smooth functioning of this training structure."The cooperation relations of the Romanian Gendarmerie with NATO are based on the context of participation in training, counseling and mentoring missions under the aegis of this mission in Afghanistan, starting with 2011 within the NATO Training Mission in Afghanistan. Until now, the Romanian Gendarmerie has deployed in Afghanistan 12 contingents," the release mentions.The Romanian Gendarmerie is currently participating in nine missions under the aegis of the EU, the UN and the OSCE