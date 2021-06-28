Seventh edition of 'Drama Under the Moonlight' festival to start on July 2

"Teatrul sub luna" (Drama Under the Moonlight) outdoor festival will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 2 to 25 at the InDArt Theatre House.

In its seventh edition, its playbill includes twelve theatre performances that emphasise love in various forms, with the atmosphere rounded up by eight acoustic concerts, a stand-up comedy show, photography, painting, books exhibitions, installations and other art forms, and also moments dedicated to watching the EURO 2020 European Football Championship.

Tickets are available both at the festival location and online from partner networks, Agerpres informs.

Based on an ides of director Bogdan Gagu, the director of the InDArt Theatre, Teatru Sub Luna promotes outdoor urban art, supporting young stage artists at the beginning of their career under the "Choose Your Story" project.