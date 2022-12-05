Several NGOs decorated by Klaus Iohannis on occasion of International Volunteer Day

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, a number of decoration decrees by which he conferred the Order "Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitment" in the rank of Knight to several NGOs, on the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, informs on a press release from the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres.

Thus, as a sign of appreciation for the tireless activity in support of those in need, for the altruism, dedication and permanent concern shown in promoting the values and principles of social solidarity, the head of state conferred the Order "Merit for the Promotion of Rights To Man and Social Commitment" in the rank of Knight to:

* The Federation of Cancer Patients Associations (FABC;

* The Association of Diabetic Children and Youth-Mures (ASCOTID);

* The Romanian Association of Therapies in Autism and ADHD;

* The Romanian National Alliance For Rare Diseases;

* The Association of the Victors of Multiple Sclerosis;

* The National Association of Romanian Haemophiliacs;

* The Romanian Hemophilia Association (ARH);

* The Autoimmune Disease Patients Association (APAA);

* The Association of Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases;

* The National Association for Patient Protection;

* The National Union of Organizations of Persons Infected/Affected by HIV/AIDS in Romania;

* The Coalition Association of Organizations of Patients with Chronic Diseases.