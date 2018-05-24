SGG's László Borbely: Political will is needed to implement Agenda 2030

Political will is needed to implement Agenda 2030, on Thursday said the coordinator of the Department for Durable Development with the Romanian Government's General Secretariat (SGG), László Borbely, at the Regional Seminar for Durable Development, in Belgrade, Serbia, a gov't release sent to AGERPRES informs.

Romania received the invitation to participate in the said seminar for the parliaments of the Central and East European countries, and the ones in Central Asia, as well, organised by the National Assembly of Serbia, alongside with the Inter-parliamentary Union, our country being represented by László Borbely."I emphasized the parliamentary dimension, in agreement with the reunion's context, that seems very important to me, because political will is needed to implement Agenda 2030. A ceaseless, pro-active dialogue has existed with the Sub-Committee for Durable Development with Romania's Parliament and I'm certain that this will help us to develop harmonious development projects for our country, and in particular to keep unity and balance among the three important components: social, economic and of the environment. (...) I talked to the Inter-parliamentary Union president Mrs. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, also attending the reunion, about a possible collaboration to staging joint events with the Romanian Government and the IPU," László Borbely said, according to the source.The seminar's target is that the parliaments of the above-mentioned regions share experiences and commit in comprehensive talks on topics linked to poverty eradication, public health's improvement, climate changes' impact. The main goal is to reach a possible consensus regarding these aspects, and also how mechanisms of parliamentary cooperation to contribute to solving problems, could be developed and implemented.