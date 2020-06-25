Sibiu: Irish Ambassador, among first foreign visitors in pandemic period to Brukenthal National Museum

Foreign tourists have begun to return to Sibiu, especially to the Brukenthal National Museum, and the first cultural event with a pandemic audience was organized on Thursday in the courtyard of the History Museum, being the Bloomsday festival - "Romania is celebrating James Joyce", in which the Irish Ambassador to Romania, Paul McGarry, was among the participants.

Being in Sibiu for the first time, Ambassador Paul McGarry recommends to his fellow citizens to visit the former European Capital of Culture, the only tourist city in the country with three Michelin stars.

The city center is very beautiful and the cultural heritage is extraordinary, said Ambassador Paul McGarry.

Ireland's ambassador to Romania recommends that Irish tourists visit Sibiu, which he says is a "fantastic region".

Sibiu joined, on Thursday, the more than 200 cities in the world that celebrate the Irish writer James Joyce. Thursday's cultural event was the first with a pandemic audience organized by the Brukenthal National Museum, to which the History Museum belongs. Bloomsday is celebrated around the world every year on June 16, the day when the action of James Joyce's novel "Ulysses" is set. The event takes the name of the main character from "Ulysses", Leopold Bloom, the novel following his life and thoughts as well as the life and thoughts of other characters.

The participants in Bloomsday in Sibiu enjoyed some songs performed on cello and the presence of the actors of the "Radu Stanca" National Theater, Ofelia Popii and Adrian Matioc.

Since the reopening of all the museums belonging to the Brukenthal National Museum, located in the historical center of Sibiu, most of the tourists have been from Romania, but also from abroad. For example, on the first day the Museum of Pharmacy History was reopened, the exhibits were admired by German tourists, according to museum representatives.