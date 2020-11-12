Sibiu: USR PLUS Alliance asks for resignation of prefect and public health directorate head

The USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance demands the resignation of prefect Mircea Cretu and that of the head of the Public Health Directorate (DSP), Gabriel Budescu, whom they consider responsible for the crisis in Sibiu, the county with the highest infection rate in Romania, over 7 per thousand inhabitants, according to AGERPRES.

"We are all in great danger. There is no time to wait. We have people who have been appointed to administrative and managerial positions just to make clear decisions and firm for the community. They are not able to make them? Then they must go! We demand the immediate resignation of the prefect of Sibiu and of the head of DSP who are directly responsible for today's major crisis in Sibiu," the representatives of the USR PLUS Sibiu Alliance said in a message.

They also criticized Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, a deputy representing Sibiu and a candidate for a new term, who they say has given assurances that the situation is under control.

"Prefect Mircea Cretu and Deputy Prefect Rares Macrea are government representatives in the territory and have not been able to make decisions that would limit the spread of the epidemic and the death toll. That is unqualifiable. And the Government and its representative, Mrs Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, who assured us while campaigning through the rural towns of the county that everything is under control, they are equally guilty of the critical situation in Sibiu right now, where people die every day - this is the cost of incompetence or administrative and political superficiality. We urgently need people in the County Emergency Committee able to make decisions to save lives, until we get to need another container for the victims of neglect," the USR PLUS representatives also said.

The USR PLUS Alliance also accuses Liliana Coldea, the manager of the County Emergency Clinical Hospital, of "managerial incapacity."

"The managerial incapacity of the head of DSP Sibiu, Gabriel Budescu, and of physician Liliana Coldea is reflected in the more than serious situation in Sibiu. The USR PLUS Alliance in Sibiu has made several requests and proposals in the last three weeks for the management of the pandemic situation, but no one listened to us," said those from USR PLUS Sibiu.

Pro Romania also requested, on Wednesday evening, the resignation of prefect Mircea Cretu, who was on medical leave, being ill with COVID-19.

Currently, the emergency meetings are led by the sub-prefect Rares Macrea, who admitted on Wednesday evening that the quarantine of Sibiu Municipality is being taken into account.