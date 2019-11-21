Sibiu vying for European Capital of Rambling in 2021

The former European capital of culture 2007, Sibiu, is preparing to become the first city in Romania to be the European Capital of Rambling in 2021, the year when thousands of tourists are expected for the biggest event of hiking, culture and nature on the continent, Eurorando, Chairman of the Transylvanian Association of Tourists (SKV), Marcel Sofariu said Thursday.

"This is a European event that is organised every five years so far, it has been organised in France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden and now it will be organised in Romania. Romania has never before hosted such event at this level," Sofariu told a news conference.

According to him, 3,000 tourists from hiking associations will arrive in September 2021 to Sibiu for cultural and nature trails. Also in the same period, the 52nd congress of the European Ramblers' Association will be held in Sibiu, to be attended by 100 delegates from the most important mountain and hiking associations in Europe.

"What Sibiu stands to gain is everything we do for these groups remains as infrastructure for the hikers in Sibiu. The advantage is that those who come are the most active ramblers in Europe. (...) They will surely make many other groups come here. The association we belong to, the European association, has over three million members," said Sofariu.

The ambition of the local tourism administration is to make Sibiu a green destination.

"We want to become a leader in responsible tourism in Romania and we want to become a green destination," said Director of the County Tourism Association Simina Minea on Wednesday.

Mountain trails and hiking tours in Sibiu County will be identified and redone by 2021