SIF investment funds' aggregate net assets, up 5 billion lei in June

The aggregated level of the net assets of the five Financial Investment Companies (SIF) reached 5 billion at the end of June this year, up 7.8 percent as compared to the May level, whereas the net assets went up 4.6 percent, to 8.46 billion lei, the Association of Fund Managers in Romania (AAF) informs.

The level of net assets in euro at the end of June stood at 1.1 billion, by 7.5 percent higher than the previous month level.All five SIFs had an upward trend, as follows: 9.4 percent for SIF Muntenia, 4 percent for SIF Banat-Crisana, 3.7 percent for SIF Transylvania and 1.8 for SIF Oltenia.Short-term financial investments increased 2.6 percent as compared to May, to 6.23 billion lei, and the share of the short-term investments of the total assets dropped to 69.6 percent in June from 70.5 percent in May.The SIF overall non-listed shares amounting to approximately 1.23 billion lei at the end of May, rose to 1.24 billion lei, having a share of 13.8 percent - downwards from 14.3 percent (at the end of the previous month). SIF Oltenia held the highest amount of such stock, worth 642 million lei, whereas SIF Transylvania held the lowest, of 75 million lei."The evolution of closing prices, as compared to those of the previous month, was exclusively positive, with rises recorded as follows: 15 percent for SIF Moldova, 7.2 percent for SIF Banat-Crisana, 6.1 percent for SIF Oltenia, 2.9 percent for SIF Transylvania and 1.6 percent for SIF Muntenia. The discount for the market trading of the five SIFs range between 25 percent for SIF Moldova and 56.7 percent for SIF Muntenia, the quoted source specifies.