SIF Moldova closes H1 with net profit of 102.63 ml lei

Financial investment company SIF Moldova (SIF 2) ended H1 with a net profit of 102.63 million lei, almost double the 53.66 million lei posted in the similar period of 2018, according to financial data sent on Tuesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Compared with estimates in the income and expenditure budget of 48.81 million lei, the net profit is 110 percent higher.

Revenues totaled 134.058 million lei (103.294 million lei provided for in the IEB), and expenses 21.88 million lei (49.088 million lei in the IEB).

The managed assets reached a total value of 2.175 billion lei (as to 2.016 billion lei in H1 2018), while the net asset value per unit was 2.02 lei (1.84 lei in H1 2018). SIF 2 shares were priced 1.32 lei at the end of the first semester of 2019.

As of June 30 2019, SIF Moldova had total debts of 172.339 million lei.