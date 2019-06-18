SIIJ deputy head Florea says judges' activity has come under pressure in recent years

Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Magistrates' Investigation Section (SIIJ), Adina Florea, said on Tuesday that the judges' activity has come under noticeable pressure in recent years.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) during the interview for the position of head of the Magistrates' Investigation Section, Florea said, citing references from her activity, that she discussed with many people from various social backgrounds, including many magistrates - judges in particular. "Without going into the details of the criminal investigations which are not open to the public, I can however conclude that the activity of judges has come under pressure in the last years. This pressure derived from those criminal cases that have been drawn up either following ex-officio action, or denunciations with no concrete factual ground, and which, from the time of the notification till the time the decision was handed down have been collecting dust in the dockets of the judicial bodies," Adina Florea told the CSM Competition Commission.

She mentioned that there are files against magistrates initiated as far back as in 2011, which have not been yet completed.

"There have been cases that have been completed in 5 or 6 years since the first notification. Then again, there have been cases that haven't been finalised even now, although the moment of the first referral lies somewhere between 2011 and 2012. And when I say 'not even now' I mean the moment when these cases were referred to the Magistrates' Investigation Section from the structures where they had been put together. There have been situations where cases on alleged crimes committed by magistrates have been lingering in the dockets of the judicial bodies, without even the in rem prosecution being started, and despite that, these cases were not continued," said Adina Florea.

Prosecutors Adina Florea, Sorin Eugen Iasinovschi, and Bogdan Ciprian Pirlog this Tuesday had their interviews for the position of Chief Prosecutor of the Magistrates' Investigation Section. The contest is intended to fill the position vacated after Gheorghe Stan was appointed judge to the Constitutional Court of Romania.