Simona Halep, defeated by Elina Svitolina in WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the world's no. five, was defeated by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, 7-5, 6-3, on Wednesday in a match of the Purple Group of the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen (China).

Halep, 28, lost in one hour and 39 minutes to the title holder, who qualified for the semifinals.Halep secured a cheque worth 570,000 dollars and 375 WTA points.Simona Halep needs a victory in her last match, against Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic), on Friday, to qualify for the semifinals.