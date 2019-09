Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number 4, is injured at the left ankle and forfeited the Zhengzhou (China) tournament, which will start on September 9, informs the WTA.

"I still have ankle pains and my medical staff advised me not to play next week," said Halep, according to a statement posted by the WTA. She said she would like to play at Zhengzhou, a city where she has not been before, and hopes to be present at next year's edition of the tournament.