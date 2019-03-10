 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Simona Halep qualifies for next round at Indian Wells (WTA)

Twitter/ WTA
Simona Halep

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #2 WTA, qualified on Sunday for the round of 16 at the WTA's USD 9,035,428 tournament of Indian Wells (USA), after defeating the Ukrainian Katerina Kozlova 7-6 (3) 7-5.

Read also:  FinMin Teodorovici to attend Eurogroup meeting Monday

Halep won after one hour and 48 minutes's struggle harder than expected given the 25 y/o Ukrainian's position, #114 WTA, respectively.

Simona Halep, who secured a USD 91,205 cheque and 120 WTA points, is to play against the winner between Jelena Ostapenko (#22, Latvia) and the Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.