Simona Halep qualifies for next round at Indian Wells (WTA)

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #2 WTA, qualified on Sunday for the round of 16 at the WTA's USD 9,035,428 tournament of Indian Wells (USA), after defeating the Ukrainian Katerina Kozlova 7-6 (3) 7-5.

Halep won after one hour and 48 minutes's struggle harder than expected given the 25 y/o Ukrainian's position, #114 WTA, respectively.

Simona Halep, who secured a USD 91,205 cheque and 120 WTA points, is to play against the winner between Jelena Ostapenko (#22, Latvia) and the Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

AGERPRES .