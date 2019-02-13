 
     
Simona Halep qualifies for quarterfinals in Doha, to climb on second position of WTA rankings

Twitter/ WTA
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Doha (Qatar), featuring total prizes worth 916,131 US dollars, after 6-2, 6-3 with Ukrainian Lesia Turenko, a victory that will bring her to the second position in the world hierarchy.

Halep, world number three, easily prevailed in one hour and 19 minutes over the opponent (29 years, WTA's 24th) against whom she achieved six victories in as many confrontations.

Simona Halep has secured a 24,360 US dollar cheque and 100 WTA points, and in the quarter-finals she will face off German player Julia Goerges (30), the world's 16th, who has passed Alison Riske with 6-1, 6- 7 (5), 6-4. Halep has 2-1 in direct matches with Goerges, whom she defeated in 2014 in Madrid with 6-2, 6-0 in the first round, and in 2016 in Miami, in the third round, with 6-4, 6-1. Goerges won the tournament qualifiers in 2009 in Paris with 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

AGERPRES .

