Simona Halep will play in the quarters in Toronto (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Toronto, with total prize money of USD 2,527,250 on Thursday after defeating Swiss Jil Teichmann, 6-2 7-5.

Halep (30 years old, 15 WTA), the head of the series number 15, passed after an hour and a half by Teichmann (25 years, 21 WTA), who had defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit, the world number two, in the second round.

Simona Halep has secured a USD 61,300 cheque and 190 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she will face young American player Coco Gauff, who disposed of Belarusian Arina Sabalenka in three sets, 7-5 4-6 7-6 (4), after three hours and 11 minutes.

Halep won all three straight matches with Gauff (18 years old, 11 WTA), this year's finalist at Roland Garros. Simona prevailed in 2019 in the eighth round at Wimbledon, 6-3 6-3, and twice this year, in the third round at Indian Wells, 6-3 6-4, and in the eighth in Madrid, 6-4 6-4.

Simona Halep has won the Canada Open twice, in 2016, 2018, both times contested in Montreal. She also has a final played in Canada in 2015, right at Toronto.AGERPRES