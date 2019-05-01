Single number 1911 for reporting cyber security incidents, officially launched

The single number 1911, through which Romanian citizens, legal entities and public institutions will be able to report the cyber security incidents they have found, was officially launched on Thursday, the cost of the project being one million euro, covered by European funds through the Connecting Europe Facility program.

According to the Communications and Information Society Minister Alexandru Petrescu, the new service will be available non-stop and the data collected on cyber security incidents will contribute to the development of national strategies in the field, agerpres.ro informs.

"As we announced a few days ago, today, 2 May, we are launching the single number 1911 through the National Cyber Security Incident Response Center. This number is available from all networks where cyber security incidents can be reported by individuals, legal entities and public institutions by providing primary assistance and counseling for diagnosis and remediation through the Call Center. From the moment we announced that this number will become operational, we asked the CERT management to extend the number to 24/24, seven days per week, so we can be sure that we can cover the demand of all Romanian citizens, all companies and public institutions that are victims of cyber security incidents," Petrescu said.

The data presented on Thursday at the conference for launching the number 1911 by the minister show that the global economy is annually damaged 400 billion euro due to cyber crime.

Catalin Arama, General Manager of CERT-RO, pointed out that the creation of the 1911 Call Center set up a platform for collaboration between essential service providers and digital service providers. In the specialist's view, companies are only required to report these incidents if they fall into the category of essential service providers or digital service providers and have a high degree of coverage or serving a large number of the country's population.