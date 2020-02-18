Slovakian Minister of Foreign Affairs paying visit to Bucharest

Minister of Foreign And European Affairs of the Republic of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajcak, is currently paying an official visit to Romania.

"The Slovakian high official's visit to Romania is in line with the common efforts of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations, which are already at an excellent level, and to boost cooperation in fields of common interest, while it's also an occasion for an exchange of opinions with respect to the regional, European and international developments of interest to both states," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.According to the same source, the agenda of the visit focuses on the current status and prospects for development of the bilateral political dialogue, and economic and sectoral dialogue.The two officials will also discuss topical issues on the European, international agenda and security issues, says MAE.Miroslav Lajcak will also be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at the Victoria Palace.