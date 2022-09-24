Smarticity: Marches of eco-friendly cars and We Bike Romania to take place on Saturday in Bucharest

A march of eco-friendly cars and one of bicycles and scooters will take place on Saturday, in Bucharest under the message "Cleaner air in the city," with the National Library of Romania as the starting point of the march, the Smarticity Association announced.

According to a release sent by the organisers, the events unfolding on Saturday are represented by the 3rd edition of the March of the Eco-friendly Cars and the 5th edition of We Bike Romania.

The event is part of several demarches which plea in favour of a cleaner and safer urban transportation, which helps increase the quality of life in cities, Agerpres informs.

At the We Bike Romania, the Bucharest residents will get the opportunity to pedal throughout the city alongside the best Romanian cyclist, Eduard Grosu, as well as the other teammates in the platoon, national junior cycling champions: Elena Gocea, Flavius Enescu, Antonia Orzan, Tudor Percea, but also the children team of the ASC Olimpic Zarnesti Club and the triathlon team of the Bucharest Sport Club Elite, the quoted source added.

The participants will be able to receive vouchers to join the march with electric scooters, and those who cannot bring their own bicycle will find bicycles to pedal in the march, the release also mentions.

During the Eco-friendly Cars March, the participants will get the opportunity to drive in the same motorcade as race driver Dominic Marcu, who revolutionized motorsport, by driving an electric car at the National Championships of Coast Speed, but also alongside swimmer Robert Glinta - the first Romanian gold medalist for Romania at a European Aquatics Championship, the press release also mentioned.

European boxing vice-champion Lacramioara Perjoc and Claudia Nechita, who is the first Romanian boxer to won an event at the Olympic Games, as well as vice-champion of women's wrestling Krista Incze will also participate in the race.

Those attending the event will be able to test an electric or hybrid car in the parking lot or they will be able to join the marches, they can "pedal along," but they can also enjoy the electric karting belonging to the Electric Karting Club Bucharest, according to the organizers.

Moreover, those interested will be able to see and learn more about the impact simulator, presented by the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR), which has the role of rising the public's awareness on the importance of wearing a seat belt.

"Through our events, we convey the message that sometimes the fight against climate change also depends on the behavior of each one of us. And we strongly believe that the power of personal example has a very big impact on society and can change behaviors, through simple and accessible solutions," president of the Smarticity Association Camelia Spataru stated, according to the quoted source.