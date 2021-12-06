Snow, wind gusts to grip most of Romania through Wendesday evening

On Monday, the National Weather Administration issued a Code Yellow warning of heavy snowfalls and wind gusts in 24 of the 41 counties of Romania that will enter into force on Tuesday morning and will be valid throughout Wednesday evening, agerpres reports.

Thus, between December 7, 06:00 - December 8, 18:00hrs, in southern and eastern parts of Transylvania, northern and central parts of Moldavia, as well as in the mountains, there should be snow. A consistent layer of snow is expected in some places, especially in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas. Up high in the mountains and sparsely in Moldavia, there should be wind gusts of speeds of 45 - 55 km/h, blowing the snow away.

The counties fully covered by the warnings are: Suceava, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Bacau, Vaslui, Covasna, Harghita, Brasov and Sibiu, and partially covered: Alba, Arges, Bistrita-Nasaud, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Mures, Prahova, Valcea, and Vrancea.