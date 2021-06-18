SocDem Ciolacu: We are ready to take over possible government

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared, on Friday, in western Timisoara, that the Social Democrats are ready to take over a possible government, and for the success of the censure motion there are already negotiations including with several parliamentarians "engaged in the governmental arc".

"We are already negotiating with several parliamentarians engaged in the governmental arc and with another party that is at the moment, just like PSD, in opposition, we are negotiating on the text of the motion, but also with the minority group and non-affiliated colleagues. This is the first time that a censure motion has a chance to pass just six months after the general election. We want to have support from the social partners as well. It is a new approach on the part of the PSD. We consider the censure motion not just political struggle, but also an instrument of dialogue with the social partners to see where it went wrong and we believe that it is a correct approach. We are ready to take over a possible government," Marcel Ciolacu told a press conference.

Ciolacu accused the current majority of abuses regarding appointments in certain institutions.

"Both TVR [national broadcaster] and the Public Radio are part of the rule of law, together with CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania], the Ombudsman, the CNA [the National Audiovisual Council]. The exact accusations brought to us by Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna and President Iohannis, currently they are making them, not legally, but in a totally abusive way. A decision of the CCR came that clarified those things - and it was unanimous. We are waiting for the decision of the CCR on the Ombudsman issue. We are optimistic. In no democratic state are there such attacks against the CCR [as there were in our country, ed. n.]," Ciolacu said.