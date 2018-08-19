Social Democrat turned-maverick Senator Ecaterina Andronescu: PSD can give far better performing governments

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) can give far better performing governments, and this is listed as the second reason in the open letter where PSD Senator Ecaterina Andronescu calls for the resignation of the party's leadership, Andronescu told the Adevarul Live webcast on Monday.

"I think the PSD can give far better performing governments, and that's why I think we need to talk about this in all honesty. I didn't criticize the government, as a colleague from Sibiu reproached me, no, I think we should put together a better performing government," said Andronescu.Asked if this is the weakest government in the PSD history, Andronescu replied. "I think it is. If I take a look back at the party's history I'd say you are right. I wouldn't have reacted like this if PSD were unable to field a high-performing government, but I know there are a lot of scholarly persons out there, driven by the desire to leave a positive legacy. You don't take office as Prime Minister to award yourself a laurel wreath, you take office to leave something valuable behind," Ecaterina Andronescu said.She did not venture into giving any names of possible future prime ministers: "Several names come to my mind, but I do not want to stir a discussion and a dispute inside the party."In her opinion, one shouldn't be dumped just for signaling that something doesn't work. "I think we must try to have a debate so we can find solutions."Andronescu mentioned that her letter wasn't intended as an attack against PSD, but a call for dialogue inside leadership bodies.On August 14 Social Democrat Senator Ecaterina Andronescu called on party leader Liviu Dragnea to take a step back "for the good of Romania and of PSD," stressing that the party must come up within shortest time "with a prime -minister and a PSD super-professional ruling lineup."