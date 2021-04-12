Social Democrats calling on PM to file blank resignation for it to become effective if vaccination target is missed

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is calling on Prime Minister Florin Citu to file his blank resignation for it to come in effect if the country's announced COVID vaccination target is missed, because - PSD claims - he is at the head of a government "fraught with scandals, confusion and incompetence", and the immunization campaign is heading for a "resounding failure", agerpres.ro confirms.

"The vaccination campaign is fast approaching a resounding failure! Only 30 percent of the elderly and chronically ill have been vaccinated so far, and the number of people registered on the online booking platform is falling sharply, a sign that people are losing confidence. The more Citu quarrels with Voiculescu, the Liberals spat with USR+, etc. and the more they violate the anti-COVID-19 rules, the lower the confidence in vaccination drops," PSD said in a Facebook message on Monday.

According to the Social Democrats, the target of 10.4 million people immunized by autumn "is gradually becoming an impossible mission", which means that the requirements on the population will be extended indefinitely.

"Everyone is suffering because of a bunch of incompetents! They are the only ones to blame! Prime Minister Citu must file his blank resignation that should come in effect if he misses the vaccination target, because he is at the head of this government fraught with scandals, confusion and incompetence," PSD wrote.