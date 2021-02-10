Social Democrats file simple motion against Health Minister Voiculescu

The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) filed today in the Lower House plenary meeting a simple motion against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, according to AGERPRES.

"We hereby refer to you the simple motion titled: 'Incompetence and lack of commitment kill! Vlad Voiculescu, a danger to the Romanians' health and life', initiated by 109 Social Democrat deputies. I ask the Standing Bureau to enter this proposal on today's agenda for us to settle the debate and voting timetable. I also hope that Mr. Vlad Voiculescu resigns at the end of the debates or, if he doesn't have the decency to do so, that Prime Minister Florin Citu urgently dismisses him," said the PSD Lower House floor leader Alfred Simonis.