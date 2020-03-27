Social-democrats say following ordinance on delaying loans payment, banks only win

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that banks only are the ones that win following the gov't ordinance on the loan instalments' payment delaying, adopted Thursday by the Government, and this is to be corrected in the Parliament.

"The only one to win following the Ordinance of Citu (the Finance Minister, ed. n.) regarding the postponement of the instalments to loans payment are the banks. The banks' profit was the only preoccupation of the PNL (ruling National Liberal Party,ed. n.), and not the Romanians in difficulty because of the crisis. Because this is what happens when getting interest to the interest and invent an insurmountable bureaucracy for most of the citizens. PSD will correct things in Parliament! The people must be protected. The companies in Romania must be backed," a message posted by the PSD on Facebook reads.The payment of the loan instalments could suspend, at the demand of the debtors, be they individuals or legal persons, for up to 9 months, no later than 31 December 2020, on Thursday said the Public Finances Minister Florin Citu, at the end of the gov't sitting.As for the interest, Florin Citu added that it gets capitalised on the existing credit's balance and it is re-extended on the entire duration of the credit.