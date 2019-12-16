 
     
Solemn session/Teodor Melescanu: We have privilege of freedom, but also responsibility to respect democratic values

captura TV
Teodor Melescanu

Senate President Teodor Melescanu showed on Monday that, 30 years after the December 1989 Revolution, Romanians have the privilege of freedom, but also the responsibility to respect democratic values. 

"We all have the privilege of freedom, but at the same time we also have the responsibility of respecting democratic values. We have to consider more responsibly the role we, the politicians, play in modernizing the institutional architecture, and with more wisdom the political struggle, so as to respect the legal and constitutional limits and, last but not least, to look at our mission that together we can propose a vision for the development of a stronger Romanian society, closer to the citizens and with a well-defined role in the European and Euro-Atlantic structures of which it is part," said Melescanu, in the speech delivered in the Parliament's plenary, at the solemn session dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Revolution of December 1989.

