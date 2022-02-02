Solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to 15th anniversary of Romania's accession to EU

On Wednesday, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene in a solemn sitting, which will be attended by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who will deliver a speech, Agerpres reports.

France took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1.The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca, as well as representatives of the parliamentary groups will also speak at the solemn sitting of Parliament in Bucharest.Romania became a member of the European Union on January 1, 2007.On February 1, 1993, the Agreement on Romania's Association with the EU was signed.