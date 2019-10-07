Some 500 troops in CONCORD 19 interinstitutional exercise

Approximately 500 troops from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) and the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) participate, for one week, in the CONCORD 19 interinstitutional exercise in Covasna and Harghita counties, as well as in Bucharest.

According to the Ministry of Defence, it represents an interinstitutional training stage, led by the Defence Staff, and has as main objective the development of cooperation relations, as well as the practice of techniques, tactics and joint action procedures of the forces in the composition of the Defence System, Public Order and National Security.The activity plan of the CONCORDIA 19 exercise includes a series of sequences, in which the troops from the structures of mountain servicemen, CIMIC (Civil-Military Cooperation), CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence), operational medicine and cyber defence act, alongside specialized structures within MAI, SRI, SPP and STS.The opening ceremony takes place, on Monday, at the headquarters of the 61 Mountain Brigade "General Virgil Badulescu" in central Miercurea Ciuc.