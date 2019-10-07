 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Some 500 troops in CONCORD 19 interinstitutional exercise

www.wikimedia.org
MApN

Approximately 500 troops from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) and the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) participate, for one week, in the CONCORD 19 interinstitutional exercise in Covasna and Harghita counties, as well as in Bucharest. 

According to the Ministry of Defence, it represents an interinstitutional training stage, led by the Defence Staff, and has as main objective the development of cooperation relations, as well as the practice of techniques, tactics and joint action procedures of the forces in the composition of the Defence System, Public Order and National Security. 

The activity plan of the CONCORDIA 19 exercise includes a series of sequences, in which the troops from the structures of mountain servicemen, CIMIC (Civil-Military Cooperation), CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence), operational medicine and cyber defence act, alongside specialized structures within MAI, SRI, SPP and STS. 

The opening ceremony takes place, on Monday, at the headquarters of the 61 Mountain Brigade "General Virgil Badulescu" in central Miercurea Ciuc.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.