Some 92-94pct of COVID-19 deaths in Romania in unvaccinated people

Head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Friday that 92-93% of people who died from SARS-COV2 infection in Romania were unvaccinated, with the percentages remaining stable over the past few weeks.

"Unfortunately, today we had a record number of deaths. Today's figures reflect what was in the last 24 hours, to which deaths reported in September are added. The September 27 to October 3 INSP [National Public Health Institute] report shows that 92.6% of the reported deaths were in unvaccinated persons. In the week of September 27 to October 3, 73.7% of the confirmed cases were recorded in unvaccinated individuals, so the percentages remain stable over the past weeks; we are still around 92-93% of deaths in unvaccinated people and around 73-75% in people who are confirmed," Arafat said at the National Centre for Response Coordination and Management at Ciolpani.

He added that 85.8% of all deaths have been in people over 60, and 94.4% of those who died have at least one associated comorbidity, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.