Sorana Cirstea advances to semi-finals of Catalonia Open WTA 125 in Reus

captură TV
Sorana Cirstea

Romanian Sorana Cirstea advanced on Friday to the semi-finals of the Catalonia Open WTA 125 in Reus (Spain), with total prize money of 100,000 euros, after defeating American player Caty McNally 6-2, 6-2.

Cirstea (33, WTA's 44), the tournament's No. 2 seed, easily prevailed in just 68 minutes.

Sorana Cirstea was 5-0 up in the first set, which she won 6-2. McNally (21, WTA's 69), No. 7 seed, started the second set on the right foot, but then the Romanian took four sets in a row to win 6-2.

Cirstea secured a cheque of 5,222 euros and 57 WTA points.

In the penultimate round, Cirstea will face the winner of the match between American Lauren Davis (WTA's 56), No.3 seed, and Colombian Camila Osorio (WTA's 115).AGERPRES

