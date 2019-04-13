 
     
Sorana Cirstea and Andreea Mitu win WTA women's doubles' title in Lugano

The pair made up of Sorana Cirstea and Andreea Mitu (both Romanians) has won the title at the WTA women's doubles' 250k USD-tournament in Lugano (Switzerland), after defeating on Sunday in the final the pair of Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) / Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) 1-6 6-2 10-8.


Cirstea and Mitu closed the match in one hour and 6 minutes, in front of the round's main seeded.

The two Romanian tennis players Cirstea and Mitu secured a 12,300 USD cheque and 280 WTA points in the doubles.

The two tennis players experienced their first final in 2019 and the first title together. Cirstea has four WTA titles in the doubles and five finals played, whilst Mitu accounts for three titles and one final played.

