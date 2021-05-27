Sorana Cirstea passes Zhang in round of sixteen to qualify for semifinals, in Strasbourg (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea defeated Chinese Shuai Zhang, 6-2, 6-1, on Thursday, in the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg, equipped with total prizes of 189,708 euros, but qualified directly in the semifinals, as her opponent in the quarterfinals withdrew from the competition.

Cirstea (31 years old, WTA's 61) passed Zhang (32 years old, WTA's 45), seed no.5, after only one hour of playing.

Sorana Cirstea won a check of 8,145 euros and 110 WTA points, and will play in the semifinals against the winner between the Kazakh Iulia Putintseva (seed no.4) and the Polish Magda Linette (seed no.8).