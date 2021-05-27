 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Sorana Cirstea passes Zhang in round of sixteen to qualify for semifinals, in Strasbourg (WTA)

dbonline.ro
Sorana Cîrstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea defeated Chinese Shuai Zhang, 6-2, 6-1, on Thursday, in the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg, equipped with total prizes of 189,708 euros, but qualified directly in the semifinals, as her opponent in the quarterfinals withdrew from the competition.

Cirstea (31 years old, WTA's 61) passed Zhang (32 years old, WTA's 45), seed no.5, after only one hour of playing.

Sorana Cirstea won a check of 8,145 euros and 110 WTA points, and will play in the semifinals against the winner between the Kazakh Iulia Putintseva (seed no.4) and the Polish Magda Linette (seed no.8).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.