Sorin Cimpeanu: I've decided to resign from position of Education minister

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced his resignation on Thursday evening.

"I decided, on my own initiative, to resign from the position of Minister of Education. It was a chance and an honour for me to start the fundamental reform of the national education system. I took over the mandate of minister not because I had nothing to do or to put the ministry on my CV. I had one and the other. I came at an extremely difficult time, with the desire to change things for the better," Cimpeanu wrote on his Facebook page.

He says that he began his mandate in an unprecedented health crisis and "fought for the students to go to school with physical presence throughout that period".

"I campaigned constantly and ensured the legal framework for the financing of education to increase. During my mandate of Minister of Education, I succeeded in making changes that laid the foundations of the "Educated Romania" reform,"the outgoing minister said.

He announces that he will support the "Educated Romania" laws in his capacity as a professor, rector and senator.

"The projects of the "Educated Romania" laws represent the best chance for an education as I think we all want. Otherwise, in the absence of fair access to a quality education, there will be even more people who do not perceive contents and do not understand the true meaning of the words. I thank all those who honestly chose to support education," the outgoing minister concluded.AGERPRES