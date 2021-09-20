Sorin Lavric: AUR goes on parliamentary strike, indefinitely

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) goes on parliamentary strike, indefinitely, as a sign of protest against the blocking of the vote of no confidence, party senator Sorin Lavric informed on Monday.

"I announced now in the Senate's Standing Bureau that AUR is going on parliamentary strike as a sign of protest against blocking the vote of no confidence. Of course that our protest, under the form of a strike, will not have any effect, they do what they want, but it is the only way in which we can bring attention to this abuse," specified Lavric, who is the Senate secretary.

He added that AUR senators will be present in the plenum, but they will not vote, and later they will go to the Chamber of Deputies to protest again."AUR senators will be in the plenum, but we will be upstairs, in the balcony. We will not take part in the debates and we will not be voting, and then, at 15:00, we will all go to the Chamber of Deputies, where we will protest again. In the evening we will go in Victory Square to extend the strike with the other protest related to the other abuse, namely this green certificate, which in fact is a piece of paper for medical segregation of Romanians. Therefore, AUR is going on strike, indefinitely," Sorin Lavric said.According to the AUR senator, the parliamentary strike will cease when the vote of no confidence is debated."When it is submitted we will end the strike. But you realize that now they are invoking the pretext of waiting for the verdict from the Constitutional Court and nothing will happen until the PNL [National Liberal Party] elections, so we are not deluding ourselves. But it is the only way in which we can draw attention," the AUR senator explained. AGERPRES