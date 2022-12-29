SOS emergency numbers section of InfoCons application now available offline in the country and abroad

The SOS section of the InfoCons application is now available offline (without access to an Internet network), and consumers have access to emergency numbers both in Romania and internationally, as well as the possibility to call directly from the application, without additional costs, reads a new press release.

InfoCons mentions that this facility really helps the consumers, especially when access to the Internet is prohibitive due to costs or they do not have access to an Internet network. At the same time, in this SOS section, they have access to the entire list of border crossing points in Romania, as well as the time they need to leave or enter the country, Agerpres informs.

The free InfoCons application is available in 33 languages and supports consumers with useful, correct, transparent and comprehensible information.

The InfoCons application collects in the SOS section the numbers for: emergencies - in case consumers are in a crisis situation; Consumer Protection if they encounter problems with the products and services they bought; the National Sanitary and Food Safety Authority in case of food-related problems; as well as useful and emergency numbers at the county level, such as: town hall, local police, Veterinary Health Directorate, Public Health Directorate.

The InfoCons application is available for any IOS, Android and Huawei operating system.

Thus, having the free InfoCons application at hand, consumers can avoid problems that may arise during the holidays, so as not to have unpleasant surprises. Also, the InfoCons application provides consumers with: scanning the QR codes on the energy labels of household appliances and electronic devices; scanning the barcodes of food products to find out the ingredients, the number and type of food additives, allergens, the amount of sugar, salt, calories; all useful and emergency numbers at local, national and international level; alerts for food and non-food products.

InfoCons mentions that the right to information is a fundamental right of the citizens, and especially in emergency situations this right is an essential one. In moments of crisis, every minute counts and can make a difference. Thus, shortening the process of searching for emergency numbers by collecting them in a single application means gaining some extra minutes, minutes which in some situations are essential.

"In the current context, direct, free and immediate access to information regarding the solution of immediate problems such as access to emergency telephone numbers must be normal regardless of ethnicity, sex, age, religion, citizenship and in this regard InfoCons brings for the first time, globally, the first unitary solution through which the citizen can have direct, simple and efficient access to emergency telephone numbers within the Globally unique and free Innovative Application InfoCons," says Sorin Mierlea, president of InfoCons.