Speaker Ciolacu advises Premier to resign office if he wants early elections, not count on PSD

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and acting leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu brushed off on Monday allegations about PSD having entered an agreement with the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) to trigger early elections, and advised PM Ludovic Orban to resign office and not count on the Social-Democrats to lift the ball for him to get the early electoral process in move.

"What would the basis for such and agreement be? First, they came before Parliament to assume responsibility for the two-round local election law. The PSD, the Hungarian Democratic Union and the National Force Party are backing the censure motion. If, God forbid, the motion is defeated, we still have a lever at hand to challenge the law in the Constitutional Court. (...) Had they not come before Parliament to assume responsibility, there could have been some reason to suspect an understanding, but as long as it's all being played in Parliament, at the Constitutional Court, what arrangement are we talking about ?! I still recommend the Prime Minister to resign. If he wants early elections, let him resign office, not count on the PSD," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament when asked whether PNL and PSD have an agreement to trigger early elections.The Lower House Speaker said that if the censure motion passes "this still doesn't open the way for early elections"."I am sure that we now have the necessary votes to get the censure motion through," Marcel Ciolacu said, adding that he would prefer elections to take place as scheduled, but that he does not rule out an early ballot in the event of a crisis.The censure motion tabled by the PSD after the Government assumed responsibility for the bill on the two-round mayoral elections was presented in Parliament on Monday. The joint Standing Bureaus will set the date of the debate and of the vote on the motion.

